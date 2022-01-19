Anna Silvis and Ashley Winberg, both of Stone Lake, have been named to the fall Dean’s List at the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth. To be eligible, students must achieve a 3.75 grade point average or above on a 4.0 scale.
Several area students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie for the fall 2021 semester. They are, from Hayward, Whitley Carothers, a junior majoring in interior design, and Dak Doyle, a junior majoring in construction; and from Stone Lake, Abigail Drabek, a senior majoring in psychology. To be eligible, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
Two area students have achieved highest honors for the fall semester at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay for the fall 2021 semester. They are Allegra Glynn of Hayward and DJ Paul of Winter. Students who earn a 4.0 grade point average, which represents all “A” grades, receive highest honors.
Two Hayward students have received academic honors for the fall semester at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. Ellie Strapon achieved Honor Roll status by earning a grade point average of 3.3 out of a possible 4.0. Karissa Swanson was named to the Dean’s List by earning a GPA of 3.75.
