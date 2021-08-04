Three area students were among the 7,600 graduates who received degrees May 8 from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. They are, from Hayward, Brandon Hinrichs, doctor of medicine, and Caitlan Myren, master’s degree in social work; and from Stone Lake, Max Zoromski, bachelor’s degrees in history and communication sciences and disorders.
Emma Blinkwolt of Hayward performed as part of the Shell Lake Arts Center’s final Wind Ensemble and Concert Band’s performance July 16. The concert was the culmination of a week-long camp, at which participants received instruction from professional musicians and educators on music history, music theory, master classes, chamber ensembles and large ensembles.
Several area students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the spring semester. They are, from Hayward, Connor Abric, Emma Bratley, Emily Morgan and Emma Roehl; and from Stone Lake, Annie Zawistowski. To be eligible, students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or better.
Dustin Morrow and Maggie Penning of Hayward have been named to the 2021 spring semester Dean’s List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities. To qualify, students must attain a 3.66 or better grade point average.
