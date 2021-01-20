Several area students have been named to the fall 2020 Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. They are, from Hayward, Nicholas Bubolz, College of Business, and Jessica Churchill, College of Education and Human Sciences; and from Stone Lake, Elizabeth Trude, College of Nursing and Health Sciences.

Natalie Munich of Hayward has been named to the fall 2020 Dean’s List at Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota in Winona. To be eligible, students must earn a grade point average of 3.6 or better on a 4.0 scale.

