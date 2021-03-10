Celie Fredrickson of Hayward graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater at winter commencement in December. She earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. More than 846 graduates graduated in a virtual ceremony.

Alec Duffy of Hayward has been named to the 2020 fall semester Dean’s List at the Mitchell Hamline School of Law in St. Paul. To be eligible, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.33 or better.

