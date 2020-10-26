Abigail Drabek of Stone Lake, majoring in psychology at the University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie, has been named a recipient of a Steiner/Milnes Scholarship presented by the Stout University Foundation Inc. Students received the awards during a fall virtual scholarship reception, which replaced the traditional on-campus event because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year 394 students received more than $870,000 in scholarships; since its inception in 1963, the program has awarded more than $14.7 million.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.