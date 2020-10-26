Abigail Drabek of Stone Lake, majoring in psychology at the University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie, has been named a recipient of a Steiner/Milnes Scholarship presented by the Stout University Foundation Inc. Students received the awards during a fall virtual scholarship reception, which replaced the traditional on-campus event because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year 394 students received more than $870,000 in scholarships; since its inception in 1963, the program has awarded more than $14.7 million.

 

