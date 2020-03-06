Bryant Stone of Hayward was among the more than 1,770 students who received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison during the winter commencement ceremony Dec. 15. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science.
Holly Turnbull of Hayward was among the 670 graduates awarded degrees at the December commencement exercises at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. She earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology.
Nadja Richter and Trinity Swant of Hayward have earned Dean’s List honors from Bemidji State University in Bemidji, Minnesota, for the fall 2019 semester. To be eligible, students must earn a 3.5 GPA during the semester.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.