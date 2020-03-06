Bryant Stone of Hayward was among the more than 1,770 students who received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison during the winter commencement ceremony Dec. 15. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science.

Holly Turnbull of Hayward was among the 670 graduates awarded degrees at the December commencement exercises at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. She earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology.

Nadja Richter and Trinity Swant of Hayward have earned Dean’s List honors from Bemidji State University in Bemidji, Minnesota, for the fall 2019 semester. To be eligible, students must earn a 3.5 GPA during the semester.

