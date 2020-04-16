MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is traveling to Wisconsin next week to highlight the production of ventilators during the coronavirus pandemic.
His office said Pence will travel to Madison, Wisconsin, on Tuesday to visit a GE Healthcare manufacturing facility. Pence will tour the facility and talk to GE Healthcare employees.
More details about the vice president's trip will be released later.
Wisconsin is a battleground state in this year's presidential election after President Donald Trump narrowly won the state in 2016. This month a liberal challenger defeated a conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court justice endorsed by Trump. Republicans had successfully pushed to hold the April election even as other states postponed theirs due to the coronavirus pandemic.
