Peggy Ann Wood

September 19, 1962 — March 29, 2020
Peggy Ann (Pellett) Wood, 57, Hayward, passed away Sunday, March 29, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth. She was born Sept. 19, 1962, in Madison, the daughter of Marvin and Madeline (Gomon) Pellett. She was united in marriage to Daniel L. Wood in June 1998.
Peggy grew up in Verona, Wis., and found her passion for music during grade school. She excelled in strings, with her primary instrument being the viola. She also participated in drum corps and marching band, playing percussion and brass instruments during high school. She continued to pursue her music education at University of Southern Mississippi, where she graduated with honors, double majoring in band and orchestra. After graduation 1986, Peggy taught music briefly in Mississippi before returning to Wisconsin and opening a music studio in Marshfield, where she taught private lessons for several years.
She moved to the Hayward area to teach in 2001. She soon established Main Street Music in Stone Lake, where she sold instruments and taught private lessons and music to the Hayward Community School District students until the time of her death. She had a great love of music and learning, and will be remembered for everything she did for her students, especially her Christmas programs. Peggy touched many lives through her patient teaching manner and sense of humor. She loved helping others and volunteered her musical talents on multiple occasions and provided countless hours of entertainment to local churches and community events such as the Cranberry Festival in Stone Lake.
Peggy’s second love was motorcycles. She and Dan traveled the U.S. extensively on their bikes, and truly enjoyed their time on the road together. Peggy was an instructor for the Wisconsin Technical College System and taught classes for the Motorcycle Safety Foundation during her summer breaks for several years. She had a tremendous influence on building skills of young riders, including three of her nieces. Peggy was also an active member of ABATE of Wisconsin and participated in many events.
For all who knew her, Peggy was larger than life; a fun-loving free spirit with a passion for everything she did. She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, great aunt and wife. Peggy was also the primary caregiver for her mother and provided loving care and support on an almost daily basis.
She is survived by her husband, Daniel L. Wood of Hayward; her mother, Madeline Elaine (Gomon) Pellett; her siblings, Patrick Pellett of Spokane, Washington, Pamela (Bruce) Wambold of Spooner, and Paul (Teressa) Pellett of Stoughton, Wisconsin; nieces, nephews and other family members and friends.
She is preceded in death by her father, Marvin Ellsworth Pellett.
Due to the recent pandemic, a celebration of life gathering will be held in Stone Lake at a later date.
Memorials in Peggy’s name may be directed to the Peggy Wood Memorial Scholarship Fund in care of Paul Pellett at www.summitcreditunion.com.
For additional information, please contact the Hayward Funeral Home at 715-634-2609 or leave your condolences for the family online at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
