A 35-year-old Madison man was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 63 and Main Street in Hayward at 12:12 a.m. Sunday, July 19.
City of Hayward Police Chief Joel Clapero reported that the victim was transported by ambulance to the Hayward Area Memorial Hospital with unknown serious injuries. The 49-year-old driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian is from New Hope, Minnesota. Names are being withheld pending notification of the victim’s family.
The crash was reconstructed by the Wisconsin State Patrol. The southbound lane of Hwy. 63 was re-opened o traffic around 5:09 am. Sunday.
The driver consented to a blood test and the results are pending at the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene, Clapero added.
The City of Hayward Police Department was assisted by the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Department, Lac Courte Oreilles Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.
