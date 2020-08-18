On Tuesday, Aug. 18, the City of Hayward Police Department was informed that the victim of a pedestrian/vehicle crash on July 19 on Hwy. 63 at Main Street had passed away on Aug. 15 from injuries sustained during the crash.
The victim was identified as 35-year-old Filiberto Temich Malaga of Madison, Wisconsin. He passed away at St. Mary’s Hospital intensive care unit in Duluth.
The 49-year-old driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian was from New Hope, Minnesota.
The crash was reconstructed by the Wisconsin State Patrol. The operator of the vehicle consented to a blood test and the results are pending at the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene, said Police Chief Joel Clapero.
