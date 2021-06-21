Paul McDonald

October 21, 1940 — June 18, 2021
Paul C. McDonald, 80, of Stone Lake passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, at his home on Lac Courte Oreilles surrounded by family.
Paul Clifford McDonald was born Oct. 21, 1940, in Milwaukee, the son of Clifford and Ruth (Lindner) McDonald. He went to Marquette University High School and Marquette University, where he graduated with an accounting degree. Paul worked for public accounting firm Arthur Anderson for two years as a CPA. He then went on to become the CFO of Tew Cement Company, where he worked for 29 years before retiring in April 1997.
His wife, Elna, brought their children John, Maren and Robert to Lac Courte Oreilles for the summer. Paul’s visits every other weekend were the highlight of the summer for the entire family. Paul was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease at the age of 48; however he was in fantastic shape and did not let the disease affect his active lifestyle. He continued to play golf and tennis with his wife, and was always doing extensive yard work, tinkering around the property, fishing and playing with the grandkids. Paul will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Elna; children, John (Colleen), Maren (Emily) and Robert (Katie); grandchildren, Jacob, Gwendolyn, Louis and Eleanor; and nieces and nephews.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Ruth; and brother, James (Patricia) McDonald.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 4 p.m., Friday, June 25, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hayward with Father David Neuschwander officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Hayward. Visitation will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. Friday prior to Mass at the church. A Celebration of Life will be held at Paul and Elna’s home at noon Saturday, June 26, at 15580W Victory Heights Circle, Stone Lake.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Wisconsin Parkinson’s Association at www.wiparkinson.org/donate.
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
