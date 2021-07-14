Paul M. Marucha, 49, of Horicon passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at his home.
A celebration of Paul’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at Ginger’s Hideaway in Horicon. Come share stories and enjoy some of Paul’s favorite things — beer, pizza and music! Paul will be laid to rest on July 24 at Radisson Cemetery in Radisson. The service will start at 2 p.m. with Military Honors and a meal to follow at Get Hooked in Radisson. All are welcome.
Paul was born on May 5, 1971, in Hayward, the son of Peter and Arlene (Medo) Marucha. He was a 1989 graduate of Winter High School. Following high school Paul honorably served his country in the U.S. Army and served in Iraq during Operation Desert Storm. He was united in marriage to Cassandra L. Winn on June 10, 2003, in Rockford, Illinois. Paul had been employed at John Deere Horicon Works in Horicon as a welder. In his spare time, Paul enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing. He also enjoyed hanging on the porch having some drinks with the guys.
Paul is survived by his wife, Cassandra “KC” Marucha of Horicon; his son, Peter Marucha of Horicon; siblings, Phillip (Meegan) Marucha of Hayward, Mitchell (Catherine) Marucha of New Freedom, Pennsylvania, Mark Marucha, Michael (Meg) Marucha of Rapid City, South Dakota, Peter Marucha of Morehead City, North Carolina, and Pauline (Wade) Veren of Rapid City; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his niece, Michelle Marucha.
Special thanks to UW Cancer Carbone Cancer Center, including Meghan Dykstra and Dr. Roby Campbell, and also to Hillside Hospice and Denise for their care and support shown to Paul and his family.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Horicon is serving the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.KoepsellFH.com.
