Patrick “Pat” Lynch, 58, of Radisson died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Eau Claire.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith. Burial will be in the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church Cemetery in Holcombe at a later date. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith, with a Scripture Service to be held at 7 p.m. There will also be one hour of visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.

A complete obituary will be published in next week’s edition.

