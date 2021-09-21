Patrick “Pat” Lynch, 58, of Radisson died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Eau Claire.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith. Burial will be in the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church Cemetery in Holcombe at a later date. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith, with a Scripture Service to be held at 7 p.m. There will also be one hour of visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
A complete obituary will be published in next week’s edition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.