Patrick Wilbur Crowe, 72, passed away suddenly on May 10, 2021, at Region Medical Center, St. Paul.
Patrick was born March 23,1949, in Ashland to Vincent and Patricia (Schlock) Crowe. In his youth, Patrick enjoyed hunting and smelting with his brothers. Patrick graduated from Ashland High School.
Patrick leaves to celebrate his memory, his brothers, Vernon Crowe and Rob (Sue) Carpeaux; sisters, Vivienne Crowe, Francine (Ernie) Naumann, Cammie Crowe and Louise (Adrian) Vega; sister-in-law, Kathy Crowe; and nieces and nephews, plus more family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vincent and Patricia Crowe; brother, Vincent; sister, Uinta; nephews, Robert and Christopher; and a niece, Danielle.
A graveside service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 24. A gathering of friends and relatives will be held at the Veterans Center, directly after the graveside service.
