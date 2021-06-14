August 29, 1929 — June 11, 2021
Patricia Jane Myer, 91, of Loretta died Friday, June 11, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield.
She was born on Aug. 29, 1929, in Mosinee, the daughter of Fred and Laura (Degner) Myer. Her early life and schooling were in Mosinee. She moved to the Loretta area in 1952 to help operate the family’s mink farm. Living in the Northwoods, she worked as a logger and construction worker, and is probably best known as a bartender in the ‘70s and ‘80s in and around Winter and Loretta. She was the purveyor of the long-standing “dollar-a-dozen nightcrawlers” in Loretta. Pat enjoyed hunting, fishing, taking care of her yard and talking with her family and friends. Generous to a fault with friends and the bane of every snowplow driver Loretta and Draper ever hired, Pat was unforgettable.
She is survived by her son, Galo (Linda) Grosinske, of Mississippi; three sisters, Margaret Gilberts of Loretta, Laura June Mason of Elkhart, Indiana, and Sally (Andy) Bugyie of Exeland; three granddaughters and their spouses; and many nieces, nephews, and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Laura Myer; brothers, Leon and Edwin; and sisters, Evelyn Myer, Adeline Ervin, Rosella Tom and Shirley Myer.
A private celebration of her life will be held in the near future.
Birch Street Funeral Service is assisting the family (birchstreetfuneralservice.com).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.