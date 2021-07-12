September 13, 1938 — July 3, 2021
Patricia Ann Erickson, 82, of Couderay and formerly of Nekoosa, died July 3, 2021.
Pat was born in 1938 in Finley, Wisconsin, to Bud and Celia Brandt. She married the love of her life, Merle Erickson, in 1958. They had just celebrated 63 blissful years of marriage. A graduate of Alexander High School, she worked at Nekoosa-Port Edwards State Bank and served as a clerk for the Town of Port Edwards for many years. She and her sister, Delores, both passed their real estate exam but felt the prestige of passing was enough.
She and Merle retired to Couderay decades ago, where they enjoyed lakeside living surrounded by birds, pesky squirrels and visits from several adopted bears that adored jelly donuts in abundance. Pat was free-spirited and courageous. She’d beaten cancer twice, but her bravery was beyond that. She was masterful on an ATV, and once came close to tumbling over the edge of a cliff during one of the many trips and adventures she and Merle shared, but simply shrugged it off, unfazed.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents; an infant daughter, Tammy; brothers, Charles “Gene” Brandt and his wife, Norma, and Edward “Jim” Brandt; sisters, Shirley Erickson and Delores Rusch and her husband, Mike; brother-in-law, Jim Erickson; and her niece, Katie Brandt.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Merle, of Couderay; daughter, Brenda (Martie) Neugent, of Madison, North Carolina; granddaughter, Amilya; her brother, Don (Pat) Brandt; sisters-in-law, Bernice Brandt and Sandy Erickson; a brother-in-law, Len Erickson; and many loving nieces and nephews as well as dear friends.
A memorial visitation was held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 9, at Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home in Nekoosa.
