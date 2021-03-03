The Park Center, Hayward’s center for the performing arts, has announced it is partnering with Hennepin Theatre Trust in Minneapolis to co-present an online concert, Ireland With Michael, a virtual concert direct from Ireland.
The St. Patrick’s Day show will stream on the ShowTix4U platform at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, with viewing available for 48 hours. Ticket buyers will gain access to a Celtic show performed by some of Ireland’s most talented artists. At the same time they will be lending heir support to The Park Center.
Filmed at the National Opera House of Ireland, the concert is the perfect way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, with the ethereal voice of top Irish tenor Michael Londra. He is backed by the Irish Concert Orchestra, two nationally acclaimed choirs (Valda Choir and the Presentation Children’s Choir) and top guest singers and musicians from throughout Ireland.
“We are excited to partner with a regional organization such as Hennepin Theatre Trust because they share our dedication to the arts by bringing live, high-quality cultural events to the community,” said Hobie Hobart, Park Center President.
Mark Nerenhausen, president and CEO of Hennepin Theatre Trust, said, “As many theaters across the country remain dark, we’ve been looking for new ways to bring the excitement and joy of live entertainment. We are honored to continue working with organizations throughout the region in new ways to ensure that people have access to world-class performers.”
Nerenhausen said Hennepin Theatre Trust is exploring more live-streaming concerts and performances, to make it possible for partner theaters to present programming for their audiences and earn revenue.
Tickets for Ireland with Michael are on sale now to the general public at showtix4u.com/event-details/46764. Tickets are $25 (per household or device) to stream for up to 48 hours. The video will be available to view beginning at 7 p.m. March 17 through March 19.
Other viewing options include a $35 souvenir package that includes streaming (for up to 48 hours viewing) and a signed souvenir CD mailed directly to the ticket holder. Also, a $50 souvenir meet-and-greet package includes streaming, the signed souvenir CD and a private meet-and-greet with Michael Londra on Zoom.
Fans and their families can enjoy the unique virtual concert experience from the comfort of home, while supporting the arts during this challenging time. A portion of the proceeds from each ticket or package sold will support the Park Center.
