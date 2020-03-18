The Park Center, Hayward’s downtown performing arts center, has announced that it will be closed through April 18 in response to the Covid-19 public health emergency.
During the interim, Park Center officials will be working with artists, sponsors, businesses and other community groups to create a plan for the future of the Park’s schedule of shows and events.
“We thank you for your patience and understanding as we work through each individual event to ensure the best options available to you,” said Ron “Hobie” Hobart of the Park Center board of directors.
He noted that anyone who has purchased tickets online for any upcoming shows at the Park will be contacted electronically in the coming days with available ticketing options, which include:
• A refund via check mailed to your address;
• Using the tickets for a rescheduled performance; or
• Donating the value of the tickets to The Park.
In addition, anyone who has purchased tickets through Art Beat in Hayward should contact the Park by email at info@theparkcenter.com or by phone at (715) 634-4596 with the ticket option of their choice.
“Arts organizations and artists will likely be hit very hard,” Hobart said. “If you are able, please consider donating your refunded ticket price back to the Park Center.”
He said Park officials will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation closely. Patrons should check the Park Center website, www.theparkcenter.com, for updates and decisions about future events.
