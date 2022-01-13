The Park Center in Hayward has announced that Dave Weld and the Imperial Flames will not appear this Saturday, Jan. 15, as scheduled, due to the recent surge in coronavirus infections in the community.

Those who have purchased tickets in advance will be contacted about credit or refund.

For more information, contact Park Center treasurer Paul Mitchell at treasurer@theparkcenter.com.

