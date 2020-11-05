The Hayward Community Food Shelf Food 4 Kids program distributed 160 boxes of food during the summer program, providing some 4,890 pounds of food for a total cost of $1,264.50 during the summer months.
Each month students who attended one of the Hayward public schools, LCO schools or St. Francis Mission School were eligible to receive a monthly box of food.
The HCFS Food 4 Kids program for 2020-2021 school year is under way, and parents are reminded that if their child needs food assistance they still can be registered for the program. Parents should contact their child’s school for the informational sheet/permission slip.
Food 4 Kids is part of the Hayward Community Food Shelf’s program of providing food assistance to those in need. The program is in addition to the general program offered each month to families. Like all HCFS programs, this program is funded entirely through donations and is operated by volunteers.
Questions about the program may be directed to the Hayward Community Food Shelf at (715) 634-4237 or haywardfoodshelf@centurytel.net. Donations to help defray the cost of the program may be sent to the Hayward Community Food Shelf at P.O. Box 779, Hayward, WI 54843 or by credit card through the website (haywardfoodshelf.net).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.