HHS seniors honored with parade

Hayward High School Class of 2020 members rode in a parade Thursday, May 21, and were cheered for their achievements.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

Hayward High School Class of 2020 members were feted in a parade of vehicles through the school parking lots and on Main Street at noon Thursday, May 21.

The students rode in decorated vehicles driven by family members as spectators applauded and cheered.

