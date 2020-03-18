Bars, restaurants limited to carry-outs
The citizens of Wisconsin, like much of the nation in the grips of a growing COVID-19 pandemic emergency, are being asked to limit contact with others as a way to curb the spread of the highly communicable disease.
The new phrase in everyone’s conversation is “social distancing.”
This new emphasis is meant to mitigate the acceleration of new cases so critical medical facilities and personnel are not being overwhelmed.
Over the weekend, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was on a number of national TV shows explaining that models predicted the pandemic to expand but mitigation, especially social distancing (less exposure to others), could prevent that growth curve becoming a “peak,” rising too rapidly and beyond medical capacities, but with mitigation there is a better chance the growth is more like a “hump,” with sufficient medical resources to address those who need services such as intensive care units (ICU) and respirators.
On Monday, March 16, at a daily briefing with Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), Gov. Tony Evers announced that he had directed DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm to issue an order prohibiting mass gatherings of 50 or more people statewide.
However, the next day, March 17 Evers reduced that number even further to less than 10.
Just three days before, on Friday, March 13, Gov. Evers had directed Palm to issue another order that all public and private schools would close on Wednesday, March 18. In an order on March 18, Evers directed that schools would be closed for the duration of the crisis. DHS orders are intended to “mitigate” or “contain the spread of COVID-19.”
Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer from the Bureau of Communicable Diseases, said at the March 16 briefing the concern is being driven by the number of new cases of those who have not traveled outside the state.
“This means the virus is spreading in Wisconsin communities,” said Westergaard.
The number of positive cases rose to 47 by March 16 and then 72 on March 17; just a week ago on March 10 there were only three.
The majority of the positive cases are in Dane, Fond du Lac and Milwaukee counties. Eight other counties have experienced between one to three: Kenosha, Outagamie, Peirce, Racine, Sheboygan, Waukesha, Winnebago and Wood.
So far, there have been no reported cases in Sawyer County.
The Record asked DHS if the new directive on Monday was based entirely on what’s happening in Wisconsin or if the state trying to learn the lessons from other countries, like Italy, which decided late in its struggle to go into nationwide lockdown.
“The new directive is based on the substantial increases of cases and, as Dr. Westergaard pointed out on the call, we now have evidence of community spread, so social isolation is imperative to help limit the spread of COVID-19,” read the DHS response.
On Tuesday, March 17 besides reducing the number that can be in a gathering to less than 10, the governor also put detailed further restrictions and restaurants and bars to just take out and delivery.
At the Monday briefing, Evers first addressed the school closure.
“We know it stings but we are very sorry it had to happen,” he said, and added to the students who, he said, had their lives uprooted. “There is a lesson here that you wouldn’t necessarily get in a classroom and that is life is unpredictable. Please understand that your health and safety is our top priority.”
Then he talked of his newest directive.
“Folks, it is on every one of us to practice social distancing and take every step possible to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”
He said his directive to limit mass gatherings would go into effect at midnight Monday, and exempted are critical infrastructure, including grocery stores, food pantries, childcare centers, pharmacies and hospitals.
“This isn’t a decision I made lightly and I understand it will have an impact on Wisconsin workers, families, businesses and communities,” Evers said. “Keeping folks safe and healthy has to be our highest priority.”
He added, “This situation requires more than an all-government response. This situation requires the support of all in Wisconsin. Some folks can help best by going in to work and going into work to support critical health care and public safety efforts, as well as supporting key community services. Some folks can help best by volunteering and donating blood and items such as non-perishable foods, diapers, wipes, formulas and paper products to local nonprofits.”
And, he said, some could help best by following guidance on social distancing and staying home.
“These measures are our part of our ongoing efforts to mitigate spread,” said Palm and added, “In the coming days and weeks there are going to be more disruptions in your lives. We are going to continue to ask you to do more social distancing. I know this is difficult but this is how we are going to prevent more people from becoming exposed and infected with COVID-19.”
Palm said with every new case, public health officials are conducting interviews on where the person has been and who might have been exposed to COVID-19.
She emphasized that the elderly and those with underlying health conditions are the most vulnerable.
She encouraged those with a fever or cough or shortness of breath to stay home, call their health provider and limit exposure to others.
She also continued to encourage good personal practices to limit the spread, such as coughing into a sleeve and cleaning surfaces, and continued to encourage people to have a two-week stock of food and medication for people and pets for those who self-quarantine.
Westergaard said social distancing would help reduce the number of new cases because many who are positive have mild or no symptoms but are still able to transfer the virus to others
“In a pandemic situation, the real risk is the number of critically ill patients will grow too large, too quickly, and we may not be able to save everyone who needs critical care,” he said.
Testing
Westergaard said the two state labs are able to do approximately 400 tests a day, seven days a week with a one-or two-day turn around on results, but with two other private medical labs in Milwaukee the number of daily tests rises to between 400-600.
“But at the present moment there is not enough capacity to test every person or even every person with respiratory symptoms,” he said.
He added there is no need to test those without symptoms, but testing is encouraged for those with flu-like symptoms of fever and lower respiratory conditions, coughing and shortness of breath.
Palm said there is a shortage of testing ability nationwide due to supply challenges.
“We are very anxious for other hospitals and private labs to come online and support the increased capacity that we need here in the state of Wisconsin and all other states need around the country,” she said.
But Westergaard added there is not a simple test kit available for any hospital lab to use and thought it would be months before the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) approves one.
Impact on business and workers
“Yes, small businesses might be hurt by this,” said Evers, “but everyone is taking it on the chin here, whether that is kids in school or small or large businesses, or restaurants, you name it. What we are doing is trying to ensure the virus does not spread as quickly as it could and to minimize and mitigate those things from happening.”
He said all state agencies are looking at ideas of what can be done to help those who have been impacted.
Concerning the impact to workers, Evers said, he hoped the U.S. Senate would pass legislation the House had previously passed, offering paid sick time compensation for those who don’t have that benefit, which will encourage workers to stay home if they are sick.
Bans
There are exceptions to the ban, including transportation, childcare, hotels, military, law enforcement, food pantries, hospitals, long-term care facilities, grocery and convenience stores, job centers, courts and utility facilities. Restaurants and bars can only offer take-out or delivery.
Spring election
Asked about whether the April 7 election would be canceled, on Monday Evers said there has been no discussion over rescheduling the election and encouraged absentee and early voting as ways to avoid crowds.
