Recently laid off and wondering what resources are available?
During the COVID-19 crisis, Workforce Resource Inc. continues to serve customers through remote services. To contact a Workforce Resource staff member, call toll free 855-792-5439 weekdays from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. or email inquire@workforceresource.org
Workforce Resource serves 21 counties in West Central and Northern Wisconsin. Services are provided through federal and state programs including FoodShare Employment & Training, Wisconsin Works, Affordable Care Act, Senior Community Services Employment Program, Workforce Innovation & Opportunity Act, YouthBuild, and Independent Living.
All program services continue to be available throughout the region. Vist the website www.workforceresource.org for more information.
