A man from Rib Lake — William J. Bohn, 35 — died in an early morning two-vehicle accident on Monday, Jan. 24, on Highway 70, one mile west of County Highway EE in the Town of Draper.
At 5:22 a.m. Monday the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office reported it received a call of the two-vehicle crash involving a semi-tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle.
A preliminary investigation by the sheriff's department indicated that a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze, operated by Bohn, was westbound on Highway 70 when the vehicle crossed the centerline and collided head-on with the eastbound semi-tractor/trailer driven by Marvin R. Zacharias, 62, of Hayward.
Bohn received fatal injuries from the crash and was the only occupant in his vehicle.
Zacharias received only minor injuries.
Sawyer County deputies, Sawyer County EMS and Wisconsin State Patrol, along with Draper, Winter and Radisson fire departments responded.
The traffic crash remains under investigation by the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and Sawyer County Coroner’s Office.
