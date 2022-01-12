Hayward High School once again will feature the popular Wisconsin Singers, the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s music and dance troupe, Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 15-16, performing their 54th season show, “Come Alive!”
HHS choral director Ben DiSera said the school is excited to bring back the Wisconsin Singers after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This marks the 22nd season the UW troupe has come to Hayward to perform.
“A lot of people missed the show,” he said.
Former HHS choral director Georgi Edgington was integral in helping bring the Wisconsin Singers to Hayward when she worked at the school and eventually became the show executive director in Madison. When DiSera took over the 2016-17 academic year, he wanted to keep it going.
“Come Alive!” will feature Broadway-style choreography with a big band sound, covering the last five decades of American pop music, “a lot of really cool stuff from the modern days to . . . the ‘50s, ‘60s,” DiSera said. The Wisconsin Singers perform more than 40 family-friendly songs from oldies by musicians such as Elvis Presley and the Four Seasons to modern rock by musicians including Elton John and Lady Gaga. There will also be songs from musicals like “Kiss Me Kate,” “Pippin” and “Chicago.” Children will enjoy hits from Disney movies and cartoons.
The Hayward High School mixed and treble choirs will get the show started with the opening song and pre-show entertainment. DiSera said there are “45 of my (students)” performing.
The Wisconsin Singers have about eight members on keyboard, guitar, horns and drums, so there will be about 80 musicians and dancers onstage at the HHS auditorium Saturday and Sunday.
The show will include well-known songs from the Wisconsin Badgers’ Fifth Quarter football game show, where the bands perform on the field, such as “Varsity,” “On Wisconsin” and “Jump Around,” “bringing the Badger spirit up here,” DiSera said.
“They’re (the Wisconsin Singers) super professional,” he said. “They’re calculated, they’re rehearsed, even down to their costume changes. They’re fun to work with.”
He added that few if any students in the UW troupe are majoring in music. Many were musicians in high school and joined the Wisconsin Singers as an outlet to keep up their interest.
In the past, DiSera said, the students have stayed at local families’ homes, but this year the university will be putting them up in a hotel, for safety precautions.
He said the Sunday matinee show is a new addition, as in the past performances were on Friday and Saturday nights, but people expressed interest in an afternoon show.
The Saturday show is at 7 p.m. and the Sunday show at 2 p.m. at the HHS auditorium. General seating tickets can be purchased at Marketplace Foods, and both general and reserved seating tickets can be purchased at Lori’s Card & Gift on Dakota Avenue in Hayward. Tickets will also be available at the door.
For more information, call DiSera at (715) 638-9549.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.