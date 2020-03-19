Omar Sprenger, 80, of Springbrook passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
Omar Theodore Sprenger was born on September 15, 1939, in Stanberry, the son of Joseph and Alice (McPeak) Sprenger. He was raised in Stanberry and attended school in Hayward.
After graduating from Hayward High School in 1957, Omar began working as a landscaper. He also joined the National Guard and was called into active duty in 1961. On July 14, 1961, Omar was joined in marriage to Carol Ann Hanson in Hayward. Omar was stationed at Fort Lewis in Washington.
After his time in the service he returned to northern Wisconsin where he worked various jobs throughout his career. Omar owned and operated a bar in Stanberry, worked at Louisiana Pacific, and was a night foreman for a local sawmill. Omar enjoyed fishing, hunting, and doing all kinds of woodworking. He also liked to work on his Kubota tractor and take four-wheeler rides.
Omar is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carol; three children, Terri (Skip) Martin of Hayward, Mike (Rebecca) Sprenger of Springbrook, and Pat (Janet) Sprenger of Stanberry,; son-in-law, Mark Fitch; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Frank Sprenger; and a daughter, Geri Fitch.
A memorial service is being planned for Omar at the Hayward Funeral Home. Service dates will be announced as soon as the public health restrictions are lifted.
