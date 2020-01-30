January 14, 2020

Amberly Eshelman and Collin Mikesh of Exeland announced the birth of their son, Oliver Leonard Mikesh.

Oliver was born at 11:03 a.m. Jan. 14, 2020, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. He weighed 5 pounds, 6 ounces and was 18.75 inches long.

Grandparents are Lauran and Clifford Eshelman, Matt Mikesh, Melanie Mikesh, Stacey Gassman and Paul Gassman.

Tags

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments