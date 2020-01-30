January 14, 2020
Amberly Eshelman and Collin Mikesh of Exeland announced the birth of their son, Oliver Leonard Mikesh.
Oliver was born at 11:03 a.m. Jan. 14, 2020, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. He weighed 5 pounds, 6 ounces and was 18.75 inches long.
Grandparents are Lauran and Clifford Eshelman, Matt Mikesh, Melanie Mikesh, Stacey Gassman and Paul Gassman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.