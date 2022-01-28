Oliver DeMarr Jr.

Nigoni Makwa
‘Leading Bear’
August 19, 1980 — January 18, 2022
Oliver D. DeMarr Jr., 41, of Lac Courte Oreilles died Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at his home.
Oliver Donald DeMarr was born Aug. 19, 1980, in Hayward, the son of Russell and Anita (Hall) Corbine. He graduated from Hayward High School in 1999, which he was very proud of. When Oliver graduated from high school, he was given a van, which was called “Big Pimp Mobile” and everyone who rode in it had a story to tell and had a happy time. He was full of life and loved to have fun and enjoyed everyone’s company. He loved to go hunting and fishing with his uncles and friends. Oliver loved to help the elderly and women who could not hunt or fish for themselves.
He is survived by his parents, Rusty and Anita; brother, Russell Corbine Jr.; sisters, Paula (Robert) Thayer, Darlene (Gabe) Corbine, Joleen Wemigwans and Tina Belille; nephews and nieces, Maxine, Mary, Kenny, Giiziis and many more; and auntie Rose, uncle Joe, uncle Johnny Boy and many aunties, uncles and cousins.
Oliver was preceded in death by his sister, Maxine; and grandma Priscilla, grandma Bernice, grandpa Mousey, uncle Wendall, uncle Rod and cousin JoeSam Grover.
Tribal Funeral Rites were held at 10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 21, at Big Drum Ceremonial Center in Lac Courte Oreilles with Chato “Ombishkebines” Gonzalez officiating. Burial was in New Post Cemetery. Visitation began at 5 p.m. Jan. 20 at Big Drum.
Honorary casket bearers were Gary Clause Jr., Giiziis Corbine, Johnny Boy Corbine, Kenny Corbine, Marvin Corbine, Maurice Corbine, Russell Corbine, Mikey DeMain, Jaymz Mustache and Marcus Mustache.
Casket bearers were Kyle Barber, Steven Clause, Enrique Miller, Gabe Pringle, Robert Thayer, Josh Talamantes, Devin Villebrun and James Wolfe.
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.