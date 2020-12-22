Christmas is a time for reflection, right? And that’s what I’m doing. I’m sitting at my desk, looking at the empty walls around me, reflecting.
In 1996, at the age of 30, I started working at the Sawyer County Record. I started out in sales and moved into the editor’s position within two months.
It was a different world in those days. The internet was brand new and not of much use for journalists. Everything seemed more difficult. We typed our stories, printed them out and cut them into columns. Then we waxed the columns onto the pages. Photographs were developed in a darkroom then cut and fit into the newspaper’s columns and waxed onto the pages with the stories.
We’d work late into the night on Tuesdays and usually by midnight (of a day that had started, for me, at 5 a.m.) the driver was at the back door, tapping his foot.
When we were finished we’d box the pages up and he’d drive them up to the print plant in Ashland, returning in the morning with the printed newspapers.
The staff was much bigger then. In 1996 there were 13 to 14 people working in the office; today there are 7 or so. More and more of the work today is being centralized or outsourced.
But the heart of the paper — the news, the photographs, the special sections, the magazines — is all done locally by people who live in our communities. I am so proud to have been a part of this for so many years.
But it’s time for me to say goodbye to this job that I love so much. Those who’ve read my columns over the years know that I’ve struggled with cardiac issues, which began 20 years ago. This past year has been especially tough, and it’s time for me to focus 100% on my health. The decision to stop working was made quickly, leaving no time to prepare for the changes.
My husband Vaughan and I aren’t leaving the area. We’ve got our home in the Town of Bass Lake, and we own a small farm in Washburn County; we’re firmly entrenched. I would, of course, love to spend a good chunk of the winter in a warmer climate, but for now we’re going to enjoy a quiet Northwoods winter. Maybe that’s just what I need.
I haven’t been replaced but the search is on. No matter who takes over the management of the Record, I can assure you that she or he will immediately learn to appreciate the staff here, which is ultimately the glue that holds this place together.
Terrell Boettcher, Frank Zufall, Dan Peterson, Darrin White, Pat Kilian and Renea Froemel, along with Kathy Hanson (now a freelancer instead of employee) — together they make this paper the success that it is.
You can forgive me if I brag a little here, but the Record is indeed a very successful paper. At a time when we hear so much gloom and doom for the industry, our subscription levels have held firm. I know we’re doing a lot right, because our readers are a loyal bunch, and for that I’ve always been thankful.
We’ve held our own financially and continue to be profitable at a time when many papers have gone out of business; that’s thanks to the benefits of being a part of a larger company, APG Media; to the support from our advertisers; and again to the dedication of the people who work here.
Now instead of managing this paper, I’m going to become one of you: a loyal reader.
Thanks to all of you for the many years of support. Hayward is a very special community. When I moved here in 1994, I had no idea how much this place would actually become a part of me.
Hayward has so much to offer: The lakes, the forests, the trails, the scenery, but the most important and unique aspect of Hayward is the community of people who live here.
I may be leaving my job, but I’m not leaving my community. All of you are what make Hayward such a great place to call home.
And for that I’m very grateful.
Happy trails, Merry Christmas, and best wishes for a happy 2021.
And as I sign off on this column, my work here is done.
— Paul
Paul Mitchell can be reached at paulmitchell39@gmail.com
