Message from Molly Lank-Jones,
Director, Sherman & Ruth Weiss Community Library
The Library Board of Trustees is the backbone of any public library. The Trustee Essentials Handbook states that active, enthusiastic trustees govern library operations and promote library development to protect and advance the interests of the broader community. (Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, Public Library Development Team. Trustee Essentials…, 2016)
At the Sherman & Ruth Weiss Community Library, April marked the end of terms for former Board President Matt Ostrander and former Vice President Delores Peterson. They have been exemplary in advancing the interests of our community and visitors, and in managing me! I hope they remember they only need to take one year off before they can serve on the board again.
May marks the beginning of a new term for Karen Duffy, who has taken on the role of president; Linda Hand, who serves as the City Council representative; and city resident Dave Eckstrom. The remaining roster includes Ann Schleeter, vice president; Bruce Paulsen, secretary and county representative; Kathy McCoy, treasurer; Ray Moeller, former longtime board president; and Katie Pritchett, school representative. Several of these trustees served on the library board several years ago. The library staff and I welcome them back and are happy to welcome the new trustees.
Meet the staff: Janet Rowney
Janet Rowney is one of the faces in the library who works the front desk, but she can also be found working on interlibrary loan books, shelving and shopping (searching for titles requested by library patrons and other libraries), helping patrons on the computer, assisting them in finding their items in the stacks, and working curbside with the COVID guidelines.
Like many in the Hayward area, she is from Chicago but spent summers in the Hayward area.
Her education is as diverse as any you can imagine: math/science major, theatre major, teaching degree from UW-Superior, student of drama performance with Shakespeare & Company. She has also worked as a server, bartender and hostess.
Perhaps most interesting of all is Janet’s passion for working as a deckhand on a tall ship — the S/V Denis Sullivan. She has sailed all five Great Lakes, as far east as Quebec City and as far west as Duluth.
But back to the library. Here is what she told us.
“When I first took the job at the library, I was really naïve with my preconceptions of what the job would entail. The processing of books is much more complicated than it appears from the patron’s perspective. And you also need to become familiar with the patrons. Plus, there is helping with computer use and printing and faxing and finding materials and research and . . .
Every day I am grateful for the staff. Molly and Ann are supportive bosses and I value each and every staff member and volunteer. My favorite part of the job is the continual challenges. Every day is a fresh experience.”
To which we say, “All hands on deck, Janet!”
Maggy’s Book Review
“On the House” by John Boehner
I read so much I keep a book diary. Helps me remember what I’ve read and to make recommendations if anybody asks. I’m going on my fifth diary in the last 10 years or so. They make for a nice gift suggestion to the kids at Christmas, too. Rectangular. Easy to wrap.
So, for the book I’m going to review this time for the library newsletter I’m going straight to my latest book diary and will give it to you straight about John Boehner’s “On the House: A Washington Memoir.”
Why I read it: It was hyped and promoted a lot; I had hoped for some juicy D.C. dish; I’d always wondered where former Speaker of the House John Boehner disappeared to. I pre-ordered it and counted the days 'til Amazon dropped it off on my front porch.
My review: In a word, disappointing. Too much of the content was boring and permeated with 7th grader cliches. It was surprising, however, to learn that Boehner’s big birth family (11 kids!) were lifelong Democrats, though he never explains why he alone made the switch to the Grand Old Party.
Unfortunately, too much of what Boehner gives us is minutiae about his life: his inspirational high school football coach. His Catholic education. His ongoing addiction to Camels. His devotion to red wine. He’s even posed on the cover with a cigarette burning in an ashtray and holding a stemmed fishbowl of Cabernet.
He provides some insights into politics and D.C. insiders from his still staunchly Republican point of view, though in the end the GOP turned him out to pasture at age 60. And even with all the tumult going on in his nearly unrecognizable party, he says he voted for Donald Trump in 2020.
That was long after he’d been dumped for the numbers genius, Paul Ryan, who’s long gone now, too. Boehner laughingly recounts how Ryan had to have the speaker’s office nearly fumigated before moving into it. Too many Camels got smoked in that office for the new speaker, a health nut.
Boehner’s lack of spite in a book that could have been over the top with it makes me wonder whether he’s leaving an opening for himself, though he claims to be enjoying himself mightily on the golf course these days.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.