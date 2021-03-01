Obituary: William 'Bill' J Kirschling

June 14, 1932 — February 18, 2021
William “Bill” J. Kirschling, 88, of Cable passed away peacefully with loving family by his side, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 at his home.
He was born June 14, 1932, in Burlington, Wisconsin, the son of Stephen and Daisy (Banker) Kirschling. He graduated from Marshfield High School in 1950 and continued his schooling at St. Norbert College in De Pere. He enlisted into the U.S. Army in 1952 and served in the 398th Anti-Aircraft Artillery Battalion during the Korean War. Following his military service, Bill returned home and began one of his many sales and marketing positions that he had throughout the years, culminating in a position as general manager at CBS in the Columbia Records division.
Bill married Dolores Patricia Perkins in West Bend in 1957. They began raising their family in West Bend and they eventually moved to the Lake Namakagon and Cable area in 1974, with stops in Marshfield, Toledo, Chicago and Eau Claire in between. Bill was an entrepreneur by heart and loved owning and operating his antique lighting retail store in Cable. His unique artistic talents and ability to fix just about anything were very evident in his daily works. It was a wonderful combination of his vocation and his avocation
Bill had a big heart for animals and he adopted several dogs throughout the years. He always found more stray and abused animals and gave them a proper home. He had a passion for Volkswagen Beetles and refurbished over 40 of them, all of which he either sold or gave away to family and friends. Bill had a great love for National Public Radio and WOJB, always welcoming new thoughts and ideas.
Thanks, Dad, for showing us the power of a positive attitude and your caring spirit for all God’s creatures.
He is survived by his children, Steven (Lexie), Lisa Feck, Jeffrey (Lisa) and Kimberly (Barry) Lindsay; grandchildren, Greta and Signe, Danielle and Carolyn, Alex and Andrew and Jake and Kate; many great-grandchildren; and a brother, Donald.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of Bill’s life will be held at a later date. Interment with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. June 14 at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery in Spooner.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Chequamegon Humane Association in Ashland.
Frost Funeral Home of Ashland is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared with the family at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
