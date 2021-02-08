Velma (Vickie) Schlipper, 83, formerly of Hayward, passed away Feb. 5, 2021, surrounded by family.
Vickie was born Aug. 3, 1937, in Chicago to the late Lloyd and Georgette Bauer. She married Jack Schlipper in 1967 and they celebrated 44 happy years of marriage until Jack passed away in 2012. Vickie was an incredible wife, mother and grandmother, a loving, giving and trusted confidant. Vickie’s family and friends were her greatest gifts and that’s how she spent most of her time — with the ones she cherished. She had a gift for making those around her feel special, often expressing that by bringing people together for a gourmet, home-cooked meal. Her selfless nature was also seen through her volunteer work.
One to keep a busy calendar, Vickie loved to spend time golfing with Jack and their friends. She was also an avid fisherwoman and took great pride in teaching her grandchildren to fish on the Chippewa Flowage during annual summer visits. Her close relationship with her grandchildren was her greatest joy. To them she was a source of unconditional love, a friend and one of their favorite people. As selfless as she was, she took great joy in emerging victorious from all family game nights — she was quite the card shark. Not one to shy away from something new, Vickie and Jack discovered their love for travel later in life. Wanting to share world experiences with those closest to them, annual vacations with family and friends became a highly anticipated tradition.
Her family takes comfort knowing that Jack and Vickie are together again. Among those who survived and shared Vickie’s life are her two daughters, Suzanne Prendergast and Diane Schlipper (Michael Meteyer); her two grandchildren, Riley and Shaye Prendergast; and her sister, Lana Rolnicki (Tom).
A private service will be held. Please feel free to make memorial contributions to the Hayward Community Food Shelf: https://www.haywardfoodshelf.net.
Online condolences may be shared at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
