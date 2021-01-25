June 26, 1944 — January 17, 2021
Thomas “Tom” C. Langham, 76, of Stone Lake passed away Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital.
Thomas Charles Langham was born June 26, 1944, in Rice Lake, the son of Roger “Dick” and Marie (Boylan) Langham. He attended Hauer Rural Elementary School and worked hard on the family dairy farm. Tom graduated from Birchwood High School in 1961 and from UW-River Falls in 1966 with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics education. He was a high school math teacher and basketball coach at Juneau High School from 1966 to 1968. Tom was joined in marriage to Toby Vatke on Oct. 22, 1966, at St. Matthew’s Church, St. Paul. Tom was a high school math teacher and head boys basketball coach at Colby High School from 1969 to 1988. He was a dedicated passionate coach, who had connections with his players and winning seasons and conference championships. During summers, he was a truck driver for Meig’s Trucking in Abbotsford. He taught at Hayward High School and coached from 1988 to 2000, where he was also known as a favorite teacher, one who always had a smile and a joke to share. Tom retired in 2000 to enjoy family time with his grandkids, continued truck driving and doing outdoor activities.
In Colby, he was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, played City League basketball and summer softball league and was a member of Colby Lions Club. While he lived in Stone Lake, he was a member and reader at St. Phillip’s Catholic Church and was a member of Stone Lake Lions Club. Tom enjoyed hunting, fishing, outdoor activities, hosting parties and socializing, listening to 60s and country music and playing cards. He also enjoyed making wood, mowing lawn and he had a strong Catholic faith. Tom will be remembered as a storyteller, prankster and for his sense of humor and outgoing and bold personality. Also, he was known by students and players as a one-of-a kind teacher and coach.
He is survived by his loving wife, Toby, of 54 years; sons, David of Stone Lake and Ross (Karmen) of Radisson; daughter, Lisa (Shannon) Underwood of Abbotsford; six grandchildren, Trent, Alyssa, Lexi and Tori Underwood and Kaylee and Cora Langham; brothers, Robert (Rolinda) Langham and Edward (Pam) Langham, both of Stone Lake, and Jerome Langham of Barron; and sisters, Evelyn (Pat) Rohlik of Rice Lake and Alice (David) Bertolino of Montreal, Wisconsin.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Roger and Marie; and brother, James Langham.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 22, at St. Philips Catholic Church in Stone Lake with Father Gregory Hopeful officiating and music provided by Sister Felissa Zander. Burial was in Evergreen Cemetery in Stone Lake. Visitation was held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday prior to Mass at the church.
Honorary casket bearers were Kaylee Langham, Cora Langham, Tori Underwood and Kevin Zetah.
Casket bearers were Carl Langham, James “Jimmy” Langham, Shannon Underwood, Trent Underwood, Alyssa Underwood and Lexi Underwood.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred by the family to the American Stroke Association, Colby School District Booster Club or Hayward High School Athletics.
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
