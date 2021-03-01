November 1, 1941 — February 27, 2021
Terry L. Strouf, 79, of Ojibwa passed away on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at his home.
Terry LeRoy Strouf was born Nov. 1, 1941, in Winter, the son of Joseph and Mildred (Brown) Strouf. Terry was raised in Winter, WI on the family farm and graduated from Winter High School. He began his working career for American Motors in Kenosha, where he spent several years. On Oct. 21, 1961, Terry was joined in marriage to Cora Jarosz in Winter. They settled in Kenosha for a time before they moved to Alaska for a year. While in Alaska Terry worked on the Alaskan Pipeline and began a favorite pastime of hunting for moose. Terry and Cora returned to the Winter and Ojibwa area, where Terry worked as a logger, carpenter and bartender. Terry and Cora purchased the Ojibwa Club, which they would operate for over 40 years. While operating the supper club, Terry also served as Ojibwa Town Board member, town constable, school bus driver and was a member of the Tavern League and Community Club. When he wasn’t working he enjoyed gardening and working around the family farm property. He also enjoyed making a great old fashioned, playing cribbage and attending the First Presbyterian Church in Winter. He will be remembered for his likable personality and his sense of humor. His grandchildren were a treasure to him.
Terry is survived by his wife of 60 years, Cora; daughter, Chyrl (Rod) Pearson of Ojibwa; sons, Greg (Kris) of Winter, Terry (Renee) of Hayward; grandchildren, Kyle, Karmen, Keela, Haley, Adam, Riley and Rowen; great-granddaughters, Avery, Kaylee and Cora; sisters, Violet Biller of Winter and June Blaisdell of Kenosha; brother, Jack Strouf of Racine; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Roger and Bill Strouf; sisters, Lillian Burgess and Josephine Irvine; and grandson Tanner Strouf.
A memorial service celebrating Terry’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 5, at First Presbyterian Church in Winter. A time of gathering will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Online condolences may be shared with Terry’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.