Weather Alert

...LIGHT SNOW THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING... .A fast-moving low pressure system will advance from the central Dakotas this afternoon to southern Ontario by noon Wednesday. As the system transits the region, look for a band of snow to spread eastward across central and portions of northern Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. Precipitation may begin as rain before changing to snow due to warm temperatures this afternoon. Snow may be locally heavy for a time late this afternoon through this evening as the strongest forcing for ascent passes over the area. Look for snow to gradually taper off from west to east this evening through early Wednesday morning. The snow and wintry mix may make roads slippery for this evening's commute. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Locally higher amounts possible in northern Iron County. The precipitation may start out as a wintry mix before switching to snow. * WHERE...Sawyer, Price, Iron, Douglas, Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&