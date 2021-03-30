Robert W. “Bob” Bashaw of Stone Lake passed away at the age of 91 on March 6, 2021.
He will be missed by his sister, Mary Downey, Marquette, Michigan. He was the proud father of Julie (Steven) Sheffield, Teri Bashaw and David (Michelle) Bashaw; the loving grandfather of Jennie, Justin and Ian Bashaw, Jacob Sheffield, Kaci (Alan) Koch and Alex Sisk; and great-grandpa Bobby to Gabriel and Grace Koch.
He is also survived by many loving relatives and friends. He will be deeply missed by his dear friend, Carol “Babe” Thrasher, who spent many hours pontooning and gardening in the summer months and doing puzzles and playing cribbage with him in the winter months.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 54 years Grace; his son, Cort, and his sister, Margaret Spitz.
Bob lived a very full life, growing up in Marquette, Michigan, where he started working as a young teen on his uncle’s bread truck delivering bread before school. After graduating Graveraet High School, he joined the Merchant Marines and sailed the Great Lakes and then went, unwillingly, into the U.S. Army. He then married Grace and raised his family in Milwaukee, where he worked at Delco Electronics for 32 years before he and Grace retired to Stone Lake, where he lived to the end.
At his request, there will be no funeral, but a celebration of his life at the Stone Lake Fire Department in Stone Lake from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 19.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Stone Lake Fire Department in his name would be preferred.
Online condolences may be shared at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
