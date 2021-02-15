Obit: Ray Bartlett

Ray Carter Bartlett, 76, passed away peacefully on Jan. 10, 2021, at Water’s Edge Care Center in Hayward.

He was born in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Purry and Mary (Farley) Bartlett. Ray lived in Salem, Oregon, and Quartzsite and Lake Havasu, Arizona, before settling in Hayward. He owned and operated the Cook Shanty Café in Hayward for several years. Ray was a good poker player and a great cook who learned his love of cooking from his mother. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was always ready and willing to partake in a good practical joke. Ray had a great memory and loved history. He loved to share his old stories.

Per Ray’s request, all services and interment will be held privately.

