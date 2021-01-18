February 12, 1925 — January 8, 2021
Pauline Marie (Crandell) Thorp, 95, of Spooner died on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at the Indianhead Medical Center in Shell Lake.
Pauline was born Feb. 12, 1925, in the Township of Weirgor in Sawyer County to Walter and Mary (Hillery) Crandell. She and siblings, Walter (Jim), Richard (Dick), Virginia (Ginny) and Theodore (Ted) partially grew up on Gerlach’s Island, now called Isle of Pines on Little Sissabagama Lake, Sawyer County. Pauline’s father, Walter, was the caretaker and fishing guide for the Gerlach Lodge, while her mother, Mary, was chef to the resort’s guests. They later moved to the farm in Stone Lake.
Pauline attended Edgewater Grammar School and graduated in 1943 from Spooner High School, where she was a member of the Glee Club and played clarinet in the band. She was remembered by faculty and friends in the SHS Pine Bough for her lovely, welcoming smile. After graduating, Pauline moved to Duluth, where she worked as a waitress at the High Spot Cafe during World War II. This was always her favorite job and it is where she met her lifelong best friend, Myrtle Asperheim. She would also work as a maid, caregiver and in retail for Herberger’s, Hanson’s and Rivkin’s department stores.
Pauline loved country music and dancing, which is how she met her soldier husband in Stone Lake. She and Arnold Christian Thorp were married on Dec. 27, 1944, in Hayward. Afterwards, the couple moved to El Paso, Texas, until Arnold’s discharge. They would later live in Stone Lake, Hayward, Madison, Schofield and Spooner.
Pauline is survived by her daughters, Pamela Jane Thorp of Oshkosh and Roxanne Lynn Hanrahan of Shell Lake; grandson, Brendan Hanrahan of Eau Claire; granddaughter, Amy (Donald) Reynolds of Fort Atkinson; two great-grandchildren, Jennifer and Clara, and two step-great-grandchildren, Joshua and Cody; step-grandson, Adam (Gayle) Boettcher of Mosinee; step-great-grandson, Adam, and step-great-granddaughter, Ariel; step-grandson, Eric Boettcher (Shannon) of Rockford, Illinois; and two step-great-grandchildren, Eric and Shannell.
Pauline is also survived by sister Virginia Krenz of Minong; brother, Ted Crandell (Judy) of Stone Lake; and many dear nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Pauline was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Jim and Dick; husband, Arnold; son, Roger; son-in-law, Michael Wertel; and step-great-grandson, Nicholas Boettcher.
We look forward to celebrating Pauline’s beautiful life together in mid-May.
The Spooner Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared with Pauline’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.