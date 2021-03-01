Obituary: Paul Tadysak

November 18, 1968 — February 26, 2021
Paul S. Tadysak, 52, of Hayward passed away Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at his home.
Paul Steven Tadysak was born Nov. 18, 1968 in Milwaukee, the son of Erwin and Joan (Graf) Tadysak. He grew up in Wauwatosa and during his childhood vacationed for many years in Trempealeau and Hayward. Paul attended Wauwatosa East High School and then Winona State University. He moved on to technical school in Winona, Minnesota, where he studied motor mechanics and engine repair. He graduated number one in his class. Paul then went to Arizona where he worked for a marina for several years. He settled in Hayward and worked in the HVAC industry for over 20 years at Northern Sheet Metal. Paul was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting for deer and grouse, fishing and camping. He will be remembered by his family as a smart, genuinely nice guy and a unique character with a great sense of humor.
Paul is survived by his significant other, Rosemary Ronek of Hayward; three siblings, Jeannie (Dan) Collins of Delafield, Dan (Michelle) Tadysak of Lodi and Thomas Tadysak of Hayward. Paul is also survived by several half-siblings, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of Paul's life will be held at a later date to be announced.
Online condolences may be shared with Paul's family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
