Obituary: Nicholas Adcock

Nicholas Adcock

 Hayward

Nicholas Adcock, 72, of Wisconsin passed away on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at Essentia-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.

A memorial service celebrating Nicholas’ life was held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 5, at the Spider Lake Church with Pastor Gary Hilgendorf officiating.

Online condolences may be shared at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Nicholas Adcock as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments