August 25, 1943 — February 25, 2021
Miriam L. Young, 77, tightwad, baker supreme, perfectionist, pet lover, the youngest of five siblings, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at the home of her daughter in Des Plaines, Illinois.
Miriam was born Aug. 25, 1943, to Richard (Jack) Pearce and Alice Pearl (Larson) in Rochelle, Illinois. She never sat still for a childhood picture. After high school, she was a Navy wife and homemaker and later a bartender. Robert and Miriam purchased Valhalla on Grindstone, later called Waterfront, and operated the bar and pizza shop for 10 years. On each visit by her daughters they were put to work either bartending or making pizzas, pulling weeds in the garden or splitting wood. They threw many parties to dress up the seasons, outdoor Christmas tree decorating, winter golf tournaments on Grindstone and Bears games buffets, and they all involved alcohol. When they sold the business in 1993, the bought a house in the woods and stayed.
Miriam is survived by two daughters, Michelle (Tariq) Zunnurain of Des Plaines and Janelle Cote of Springfield, Illinois; her sister ,Martha Venos in Tucson, Arizona; and two grandchildren, Zishan of Des Plaines and Zoe of Perth, Western Australia; and many nieces and nephews she spoke of often.
She liked Frank Sinatra, Elvis and CCR and listened loud and often, especially after last call. If she started a sentence with “I have a wonderful awful idea . . .” watch out. She was a one woman tornado, hurricane and earthquake all rolled into one.
In addition to her parents, Miriam was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Young, whom she always thought would outlive her; two brothers, Eugene Pearce and Kenneth (Sam) Pearce; and a sister, Beverly Conour.
Cremation care has been provided by the G. L. Hills Funeral Home in Des Plaines. Memorials may be made in Miriam’s memory to the Northwoods Humane Society in Hayward.
