Michael Robert Swenson, 36, lost his life in a tragic and unexpected accident at his home in Minong on Thursday, April 1, 2021.
Michael was born June 28, 1984, in Rhinelander to Robert Swenson and Lisa Trudeau Naug. He worked for many years as a cook, taking pride while doing so. In his spare time, Michael had a passion for working on vehicles or anything with a motor. He loved his cat, Kitty, and would often take her photo and post it to his mother and brother saying she was the “prettiest girl in Minong,” which always made them laugh. Michael was fun to be around and shared many moments laughing with those around him.
Michael is survived by the love of his life, his fiancée, Michelle Bushong; her two daughters, Mallory and Murium; his mother and stepfather, Lisa and Randy Naug; his father, Robert Swenson; his brother, Bradley (Angel Brown); his maternal grandmother; Nancy Wickham; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Michael was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Wayne and Cookie Swenson; his maternal grandfather, Bob (Gene) Wickham; his uncle, Roger Swenson; and several cousins.
A small gathering of family and friends will take place at a later date. As Michael wished, his ashes will be set free at a location by Lake Superior, where he, Michelle, Mallory and Murium spent many happy hours together.
Michael was a kind and gentle young man. He will be sincerely missed but will remain forever loved in our hearts.
The Spooner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with Michael’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
