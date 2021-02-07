July 18, 1946 — February 3, 2021
Michael P. Erickson, 74, of Hayward passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, as a result of COVID-19 complications.
Michael Peter Erickson was born on July 18, 1946, in Eau Claire, the son of Norman and Hazel (Early) Erickson. He graduated from Colfax High School in 1964 and then joined the U.S. Army and served during the Vietnam War. After being honorably discharged he moved to East Chicago, Illinois, where he worked for Ford Motor Company for 20 years. Michael’s health caused him to stop working and then move to Hayward to be near his sister and family to regain his health. After some time, Michael was able to be independent and care for himself. He was a very creative and artistic person who enjoyed making various décor items based on his own imagination or what a friend would like him to make. He best loved pontoon rides on Nelson Lake and being with family.
His friends and family will laugh and miss their over one-hour conversations he would have over the phone. He was well aware of all that was going on in our current world and stayed well informed. After the hour and you said, “OK, we’ll talk to you later,” you were prepared for it to be at least another half hour on an interesting subject. That will make us smile when we thing of Mike.
Michael is survived by his sister, Julie Hoff of Hayward, and special nieces, nephews and special cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Roger Hoff.
A private graveside service will be held for Michael at the Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire at a later date.
Online condolences may be shared at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
