January 14, 1943 — February 21, 2021
Marvin E. Wilber II, 78, of Signor passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at Ladysmith Care and Rehab, surrounded by his family.
Marvin Elmer Wilber was born Jan. 14, 1943, in Keshena, Wisconsin, on the Menominee Reservation, the son of Marvin and Evelyn Wilber. He graduated from Luxemburg High School. Marvin was united in marriage to Deborah Cornelius on June 26, 1965, at St. Anthony’s in Neopit, Wisconsin. He attended UW-Green Bay for two years, earning an associate degree in business management and graduated from Native American Bible College. Marvin was an ordained minister in the Assemblies of God and was appointed Missionary to the Native Americans. He was a wonderful pastor at the Assembly of God Church in Lac Courte Oreilles. Marvin was a jack of all trades and master of many. He loved to fish, hunt, golf and barter, and he passed on many of these skills to his family and friends. Marvin’s greatest honor was to serve God with his wife and minister to others.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie; sons, Marvin (Candy) Wilber III, John Wilber, Wade (Kim) Wilber, Rusty (Sharon) Wilber and Ty (Camil) Wilber; daughter, Sheila (Gary) Wilber; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Rosella, Delia, Irene, Clifford, Kevin, Keith and Marty; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Evelyn, and siblings, Merlin, Lorena, Diana and Valaria.
The funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26, at LCO Assembly of God Church in Signor. Rev. John Maracle officiated with music provided by special friends. Visitation was held from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, at LCO Assembly of God Church and again on Friday from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will be in Signor Cemetery in the spring.
Casket bearers were Elijah DeCora, Chad Krantz, Mark Reed, Curtis Thompson Sr., George Whitewing, Caleb Wilber and Matthew Wilber.
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
