Mark L. Love, 58, a Two Rivers resident, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021, at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice, Sheboygan Falls.
He was born March 16, 1963, in Spooner, the son of the late Robert and Bette (Moyer) Love. Mark was employed with Ventures Unlimited of Hayward, and later with Holiday House of Manitowoc. He enjoyed playing his harmonica, as well as fishing, hunting and target practice with his family. Mark was proud of his experiences and time spent competing in the Special Olympics. He also loved his family and joking and talking with his caregivers.
Survivors include his siblings, Robert (Susan) Love of Two Rivers, Linda (Paul) Swiegert of Bruce, Randy Love of Waupun, Marilyn (John) Hendricks of Trego, Dennis (Carrie) Love of Reedsville, Michael (Lorie) Love of Fairbanks, Alaska, and Chris Love of Beaver Dam; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one nephew, Randy Love Jr.
Cremation has occurred and Mark will be laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery in Hayward.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.kleinandstangel.com.
The Klein and Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers, is assisting the family with arrangements.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Lakeland Caregivers, Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice and aides of Manitowoc Homecare for the care and compassion they have shown to Mark.
