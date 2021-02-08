Larry Vlasak of Hayward and Sun City West, Arizona, passed away on Jan. 24, 2021, at the Hayward Health Services-Valley Nursing Home in Hayward.
Larry was born in Hillsboro, Wisconsin, on Sept. 19, 1949 to Emil and Kathryn (Lynch) Vlasak. He graduated from Hillsboro High School and went on to attend the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. He married Susan (Schultz) in 1971. Larry began his career in the engineering department at Badger Army Ammunition Plant in Baraboo. He then went on to work for nearly 40 years for Davy Engineering in La Crosse, retiring in 2013. Larry loved the north woods and he and Susan enjoyed many summers at their trailer near the Chippewa Flowage.
Larry is survived by his wife, Susan; his cousins, Marilyn McCoy and Wayne (Judy) McCoy.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Sondra Fax.
Per Larry’s wishes, there will be no funeral service. A private burial will take place this summer at the Hillsboro Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest near his parents.
Larry’s wife wishes to express her deepest gratitude to the staff at Hayward Health Services-Valley Nursing Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.