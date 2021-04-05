September 20, 1931 — December 15, 2020
Kenneth Gruhlke, formerly of West St. Paul, Minnesota, and Radisson, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Queen of Angels Assisted Living in Radisson at the age of 89.
Kenneth Robert Gruhlke was born Sept. 22, 1931, to Fred and Lucy Gruhlke in Rochester, Minnesota. Kenneth served in the United States Army from 1952 to 1954. He was employed for many years in construction and roofing before investing in and operating a bar/resort on Blueberry Lake in Sawyer County and later a bar in Couderay.
Ken lived in the Radisson area for over 40 years. Some of Ken's favorite pastimes were hunting, fishing and golf. Ken also enjoyed gardening, socializing and spending time with friends. Being at home, under the shade of a walnut tree, or just relaxing with his special friend, Vinny, was where he was the happiest.
Kenneth is survived by his children, Steven Gruhlke of Bloomer, William (Rochelle) Gruhlke of Rock Creek and Elizabeth (Joel) Kalsbeck of Menomonie; sisters, Rita Stiff and Rosie (Bob) Stiff; stepchildren, Lori and Cindy; grandchildren, Chrystal, Jake, Cole, Michael, Travis, Carrie, Rachel, William, Christopher, Sarah, Ashley, Melinda, Bill, Andrea and Mike; many great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Lucy Gruhlke; son, Kenneth; siblings, Fred, Bob, Elnora, Catherine; and stepson, Joseph.
Graveside services and burial for Ken will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at the Radisson Cemetery in Radisson. Following the burial, a time for family and friends to gather will be held from noon to 3 p.m. at Riverside Golf Course (near Radisson).
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
