John “Jack” Thompson, 70, of Springbrook passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital.
John Edward “Jack” Thompson was born Feb. 3, 1951, in Edgerton, Wisconsin, the son of Leonard and Mary (Donagan) Thompson. He was raised in Edgerton and attended school in Milton. Jack began to work for local farmers in the area and then began the study of taxidermy work. On Sept. 2, 1978, Jack was joined in marriage to Kathleen May Thomas in Janesville. After being educated in taxidermy, Jack moved to Springbrook, where he began Thompson Taxidermy. He enjoyed his work in taxidermy and creating special habitats for the work. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing trips to Canada and woodworking. He was a member of the Spooner Baptist Church, where he served with his wife in the prison ministry program for 20 years.
Jack is survived by his wife of 42 years, Kathleen; three sons, Jonathan (Amy) Thompson and Lukas (Kim) Thompson, both of Rice Lake, and Andrew (Candice) Thompson of St. Johns, Michigan; five grandchildren, Julia, Wyatt, Kayla, Dakota and Jack; two sisters, Kathleen Johnson and Julie Meyer, both of Edgerton; three brothers, Jim Thompson of Albany, Wisconsin, Jerry Thompson of Monroe, Wisconsin, and Joe (Kathleen) Thompson of Milton; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A funeral service celebrating Jack’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20, at Spooner Baptist Church with Pastor Darrel Flaming officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church. A private interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Stone Lake.
Online condolences may be shared with Jack’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
