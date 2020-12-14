March 28, 1953 — December 7, 2020
Guy Lee McFarren, 67, of Springbrook died peacefully on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, due to complications of COVID-19 at St. Luke's Hospital in Duluth.
He was born March 28, 1953, in Beloit to Gerald and Barbara (Ayer) McFarren. He started his career with Wisconsin Bell and retired 26 years later from AT&T as a special circuits technician.
Guy had a passion and love for his grandchildren and the outdoors. He was an avid outdoorsman and hunter. Some of his favorite activities included camping, fishing, boating, hunting, sturgeon spearing and mountain biking. Guy assisted with youth hunts and hunter safety, and was a benefactor member of the NRA, a Life Member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, a longtime member of Ducks Unlimited, the National Wildlife Turkey Foundation, and was a Life Member of the Conservation Congress Waterfowl Commission. Guy loved to help others and taught that to his family.
He is survived by his children, Shea (B.J.) Reiland of Greenville, and Lucas (Aleda) McFarren of Springbrook; six grandchildren, Isaac, Liliana, Elijah, Willam, Rowen and Egan; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Guy was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Scott and Kelly McFarren.
A public visitation was held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at the Skinner Funeral Home (www.skinnerfh.com) in Shell Lake before the private funeral service, which was live-streamed on Facebook at 11 a.m. with Pastor Sue Odegard officiating. Burial was in Earl Cemetery.
“He will always be remembered when I feel the sunshine on my face, the wind blowing in the woods, and the sound of leaves rustling.”
