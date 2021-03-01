April 24, 1953 — February 22, 2021
Gary A. Haack Sr., 67, of Couderay passed away unexpectedly Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
Gary Allan Haack was born April 24, 1953, in Milwaukee, the son of William and Della (Talaska) Haack. He was raised in New Berlin and graduated from Brookfield High School. Gary attended UW-Whitewater for a short period of time before moving north to the Chippewa Flowage in 1979, where he lived his best life. On July 25, 1986, he was joined in marriage to Kathy J. Johnson in Hayward. Gary worked construction, was a fishing guide on the Chippewa Flowage and worked for a few restaurants cooking up a Friday night fish fry. Most recently you would have found him bartending and offering laughs at Big Musky Resort, where he had many great friends.
Along with being a great person, Gary was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and gardening, but mostly fishing, where he often was being mentioned in many fishing stories. Gary loved being on the water. Gary was a man that could bring people together, especially with his cooking. Whether it be on the grill, smoker or frying pan, the end result was always perfection and there was never an empty stomach in the room. Throughout his years he made many friends and was loved by all, showing support for family and friends. Always there with a quick joke or witty comment; Gary’s sense of humor always livened up a crowd. He will be missed greatly by family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy, of 38 years; children, Laura Hammerel (Jay) and Gary Haack Jr. (Taylor); grandson, Peyton Hammerel; brothers, Jeff (Kerry) Haack and Keith Grant; sister-in-law, Jill Haack (wife to late brother Mike); niece, Tarah Haack (Brad); nephews, Weston Haack (Alexandra), Dylan Haack and Aaron Johnson; great-nephews, Damien and Wyatt; and great-niece, Rosie.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, William and Della, and brother, Mike Haack.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.